CIECA searching for executive director

The Collision Industry Electronic Commerce Association (CIECA) is looking to fill the position of executive director.

All applicants must apply by Friday, March 20.

CIECA is a non-profit organization that develops and promotes electronic communication standards for the automobile collision industry.

“We are seeking an individual to bring CIECA into the future and to be an advocate for greater standards use and development,” said CIECA board member Roy Schnepper, chairman of the Nominating Committee. “The successful candidate will work as an independent contractor and be responsible for managing all business aspects of CIECA, including financial management, budgeting, collections, project coordination, meeting facilitation, records retention, staff supervision and other duties as assigned.”

Executive Director job responsibilities:

Responsible for executing strategies identified by the CIECA board.

Coordinate activities with other CIECA contractors.

Oversee and report on the organization’s results, identifying risks, areas of opportunity and suggestions for improvement.

Oversee administrative work of CIECA and determine areas for development, revision and improvement.

Coordinate financial management and budgeting with CIECA chairman, treasurer and with executive committee members.

Provide oversight to marketing programs and suggest areas for revision and improvement to the executive committee and board.

Provide management information and recommendations to board of trustees and executive committee.

Consult on CIECA processes and provide input to the executive committee, and other committees and task forces.

Facilitate the development of CIECA’s long-term strategy with the board.

Coordinate with the project coordinator in his/her role of planning, creating and maintaining standardized documentation, schemas, implementation tools and instance documents.

Consult with others to manage content on CIECA’s website and web portals.

Responsible for all aspects of planning and facilitating quarterly board meetings, monthly executive committee calls and annual conference.

Coordinate and work with relevant collision industry non-CIECA organizations (i.e. Collision Industry Conference (CIC), Collision Repair Education Foundation (CREF), I-CAR, etc.).

Serve as the face of CIECA to the collision repair industry.

Develop and execute programs to drive membership.

The successful candidate will work remotely, primarily participating in online meetings. In addition, travel is required to attend quarterly board meetings, to participate in industry conferences and for marketing purposes. No medical coverage or other benefits are provided.

Qualifications / Skills: