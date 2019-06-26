CIECA initiates industry-wide search for executive director

CIECA (Collision Industry Electronic Commerce Association) is conducting an industry-wide search to fill the position of executive director.

This is a contract position and all applicants must apply by July 12, 2019.

SKILLS/RESPONSIBILITIES

The ideal candidate for the executive director position should have excellent leadership skills and interpersonal communication with multiple stakeholders as well as solid management experience, office computer proficiency and be technically savvy.

A partial list of responsibilities includes: consulting with and answering members and non-members questions about CIECA, recruiting new members, Board of Trustees meeting preparation and management, budget management, researching new technologies and assessing applicability to CIECA and the collision repair industry, presenting new technology to CIECA committees, attending industry events/conferences, coordination of CIECA’s annual conference, hosting monthly CIECAst webinars, inter-association management, and developing and maintaining effective and meaningful working relationships with collision industry groups/influencers.

ABOUT CIECA

CIECA develops and promotes electronic communication standards that allow all collision industry stakeholders to be more efficient. CIECA’s vision is to have an eCommerce-enabled collision industry that allows the industry segments to communicate electronically, independent of platform or software used. The organization’s membership includes all market segments of the collision repair and property restoration industries, and related segments: repairers, insurers, OEMs, parts and material suppliers, information and software providers, car rental companies, towing companies, salvage and recycled parts providers, auto glass replacement facilities, subrogation providers, general service providers and property restoration providers.

FOR MORE INFORMATION

For more information about the position and to request a detailed job description, email Roy Schnepper at butlerscollision@comcast.net by July 12, 2019. Applicants should include a short proposal outlining how they meet the specific requirements.