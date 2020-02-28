CIECA hiring technical project coordinator

SANFORD, N.C. — Feb. 27 — The Collision Industry Electronic Commerce Association (CIECA), a non-profit organization that develops and promotes electronic communication standards for the automobile collision industry, is looking to fill the position of Technical Project Coordinator.

“With CIECA’s current project coordinator retiring, we are seeking an individual to bring CIECA into the future and to be an advocate for greater standards use and development,” said CIECA board member Phil Martinez, chairman of the Nominating Committee.

“The successful candidate will work as an independent contractor and be responsible for managing projects across all business aspects of CIECA’s membership. This encompasses all aspects of the collision industry and related technical and non-technical companies for the development of CIECA standards and accomplishment of the organization’s goals.”

Job Responsibilities

Responsible for the planning, organization, direction and coordination of the overall organization’s committee activities and CIECA’s standards.

Manage CIECA’s committee meetings and activities for long-term objectives.

Responsible for all aspects of planning and facilitating Standards Advisory Board (SAB)-related committee weekly meetings.

Responsible for all aspects of planning and facilitating monthly SAB meetings.

Manage multiple volunteer committee meetings and coordinate all activities across both business and technical committees.

Manage and motivate committee members.

Oversee and report on the organization’s results of committee goals.

Supervise administrative work relating to CIECA standards and tools, and determine areas for development, revision and improvement.

Responsible for awareness of new technology and tools that can impact CIECA standards and operations.

Provide committee and standards-related information and recommendations to CIECA Board of Trustees and executive committees.

Consult on CIECA processes and provide input to the executive committee and other non-SAB committees and task forces.

Assist the executive director and marketing and communications director in their roles.

Coordinate all communication to the board and executive committee with the executive director.

With the executive director, assist in communicating to the executive committee and board the activities and accomplishments of the project teams.

Coordinate standards-based activities with related non-CIECA organizations.

Martinez said that the successful candidate will work remotely, primarily participating in online meetings. In addition, travel is required to attend quarterly board meetings, to participate in requested industry conferences and for face-to-face SAB-related committee meetings. No medical coverage or other benefits are provided.

Qualifications / Skills

Demonstrated leadership and management skills for managing committees.

Ability to speak professionally in front of small and large groups.

A strong understanding of the collision industry.

Ability to work independently.

Ability to manage and motivate volunteer committee members to complete committee goals.

Ability to work with and manage both business-focused and technical-focused volunteers.

Ability and willingness to work with CIECA staff and individual CIECA members.

Strong organizational skills and the ability to multitask.

Goal-oriented.

Creative problem-solving skills.

Working knowledge of Office applications (Excel, PowerPoint, Project, Word, etc.).

Working knowledge of XML and JSON syntax preferred.

Working knowledge of XML and JSON Schemas.

Working knowledge of Web Services and REST.

Working knowledge of Git source code control.

Working knowledge of scripting languages such as JavaScript, Python or PowerShell.

Cooperation with related non-CIECA organizations

Education, Experience and Licensing Requirements

Minimum of five years of project management experience.

Experience in managing committee work preferred.

An understanding of XML, JSON, and other standards implementation plans, as well as other aspects of data communication.

Bachelor’s Degree in computer science preferred.

Collision repair industry experience.

To apply, visit https://cieca.wufoo.com/forms/mxqkq0q05vipex/

For more information, email info@cieca.com.

About CIECA

CIECA (Collision Industry Electronic Commerce Association) develops collision industry information technology (IT) standards and provides implementation guides for electronic commerce. CIECA is composed of members of the automobile collision repair industry: repairers, insurers, vehicle manufacturers, parts and material suppliers, information and software providers, general service providers and related segments and industries. CIECA’s goals are to deliver benefits to all participants through reduced development and support costs, lower cost of implementation, reduced barrier to entry and faster development times.