Checking to see if your car has a recall is easy as 1-2-3
CNET.com published a nice story this week that showed just how easy it is to check if your vehicle has a recall.
This is perfect to share with customers.
1. Find your VIN
Your unique 17-character vehicle identification number (VIN) can be found:
- Behind the lower, driver’s side corner of the windshield
- On your vehicle registration or insurance card
- On a placard on the driver’s door jamb
2. Check the NHTSA database
Enter your VIN on the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration’s recall page: www.nhtsa.gov/recalls.
“If nothing comes up, you’re golden,” CNET says. “If any open recalls do populate, move on to the third and final step.”
3. Call your dealer
If your vehicle has a recall, you can schedule an appointment at your local dealership for the work to be done .
“All repair work is completed at no cost to you,” CNET says.