Checking to see if your car has a recall is easy as 1-2-3

CNET.com published a nice story this week that showed just how easy it is to check if your vehicle has a recall.

This is perfect to share with customers.

1. Find your VIN

Your unique 17-character vehicle identification number (VIN) can be found:

Behind the lower, driver’s side corner of the windshield

On your vehicle registration or insurance card

On a placard on the driver’s door jamb

2. Check the NHTSA database

Enter your VIN on the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration’s recall page: www.nhtsa.gov/recalls.

“If nothing comes up, you’re golden,” CNET says. “If any open recalls do populate, move on to the third and final step.”

3. Call your dealer

If your vehicle has a recall, you can schedule an appointment at your local dealership for the work to be done .

“All repair work is completed at no cost to you,” CNET says.