CBS News: Squirrels stashed 200+ walnuts under hood of woman’s car

By Danielle Garrand / CBS News

A Pennsylvania woman was driving her car when she smelled something burning and heard a strange noise. She popped the hood and discovered something a little nutty — A massive stash of walnuts squirrels saved for the winter.

She sent him a photo of the squirrels’ haul, and he came right over to help clean up.

