CarTalk: 25 ugliest cars in history? Do you agree?
Innovative cars come along and the debate engages almost immediately. As the C8 Corvette debuted there was about a 60:40 split among people who thought it was smashingly beautiful, and others who felt it was an abomination.
Then there are cars that everyone agrees are just flat out hideous. Sure, some may find an appreciative group of fans that collect them for irony’s sake, but nobody is brave enough to suggest that they’re actually attractive.
We’ve collected 25 of these bad ideas, all ugly enough to grow rust on a plastic shovel. As you’ll see, no car-producing nation is immune from the ugly automobile. We spread the loathing from America to Japan, to every car-building nation in Europe.
Want a cheat sheet? Here you go…
- Jeep Compass
- Subaru Tribeca
- AMC Matador
- Nissan Juke
- 1986 Mercury Sable
- 1992 Buick Skylark
- 1978 Oldsmobile Cutlass Salon
- Datsun B-210 Hatchback
- Cadillac Cimarron
- 1961 Plymouth Valiant
- Suzuki X90
- 1970 Buick Riviera
- 1985 Pontiac Grand Am
- Citroen Ami 6
- Reliant Robin
- 2001 Chevrolet Avalanche
- Fiat 500L
- Tatra 603
- Lamborghini Veneneo
- Range Rover Evoque Convertible
- Nissan Murano Crosscabriolet
- Pontiac Aztec
- Volkswagen Routan
- Fiat Multipla
- Renault Avantime
SOURCE: CarTalk