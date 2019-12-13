Cars.com: 2019 Toyota Prius recall alert

Vehicles Affected: Approximately 3,800 model-year 2019 Toyota Prius hybrid hatchbacks

The Problem: An electrical short circuit in the combination meter could occur, causing the speedometer, odometer and fuel gauge to become inoperative. This may not meet certain safety regulations and could divert the driver’s attention, increasing the risk of a crash.

The Fix: Dealers will check a component within the combination meter and replace the combination meter circuit board with a new one, as necessary, for free.

