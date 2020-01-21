Car & Driver: Toyota, Lexus recalling 700,000 vehicles for fuel-pump issue

Recall includes many 2018 & 2019 models including Lexus LS, LC, RC, GS, and others, and a long list of Toyotas from Corolla to Land Cruiser.
By CarAndDriver.com

Toyota has announced it is recalling 696,000 cars, crossovers, and SUVs, including various Lexus models, because of a fuel pump that could stop operating.

The problem could cause stalling, potentially resulting in a crash.

A solution is in the works, and all known owners of these vehicles will be notified via mail in March, Toyota said.

