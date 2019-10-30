Car Care Council: Small windshield chip can cause big problems

By Car Care Council

If your vehicle’s windshield has a small chip or crack, don’t ignore it, fix it. According to the non-profit Car Care Council, disregarding a small crack now could lead to bigger problems later.

“Windshield damage may happen unexpectedly, and should be fixed as soon as possible,” said Rich White, executive director, Car Care Council. “A neglected small chip or crack can turn into a larger one, requiring more costly windshield replacement. In addition, drivers could get ticketed and fined if the crack obstructs vision.”

When a vehicle owner notices a problem with their windshield, they should not wait to get it fixed. A small chip or crack can grow larger, and if another item like a rock, golf ball or baseball hits the windshield, the damage can expand quickly, compromising safety and requiring full windshield replacement.

“Repairing a small chip or crack is inexpensive, easy and quick to fix, and the vehicle owner’s insurance may even pay for the repair,” said White. “Ignoring a windshield issue is like neglecting teeth cleaning and ending up with cavities or gum disease. With simple maintenance, you can avoid a much bigger, more expensive issue.”

