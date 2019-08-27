Car Care Council: Preventative maintenance more important as vehicles age

BETHESDA, Md., Aug. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ — The average age of vehicles on the road is rising, and as cars get older, they need more service and repair.

The non-profit Car Care Council recommends that motorists who own an older car, truck or SUV become more diligent about preventative maintenance.

"With the average vehicle age exceeding 11.5 years, the chance of a breakdown or service issue on an older vehicle is much greater," said Rich White, executive director, Car Care Council. "The Car Care Council urges drivers of older vehicles to implement a preventative maintenance plan for their vehicle to minimize the chances of a roadside breakdown and to also help their vehicle run more efficiently and economically." According to Experian Automotive, the average age of passenger vehicles on the road is rising, up from 11.29 years in the first quarter of 2015 to 11.61 years in 2019.

The most common maintenance procedures to keep a car operating safely and reliably, while maintaining its long-term value, involve checking the oil, filters and fluids, the belts and hoses, brakes, tires and air conditioning. An annual tune-up and wheel alignment are also recommended.

The Car Care Council offers a free custom service schedule and email reminder service. This simple-to-use online resource can be personalized to help busy car owners prioritize auto care while making it more convenient and economical.

In addition, the council’s popular Car Care Guide for motorists is available electronically or printed copy in English and Spanish. The guide covers major services, component groups within the vehicle, service interval recommendations and much more.

The Car Care Council is the source of information for the “Be Car Care Aware” consumer education campaign promoting the benefits of regular vehicle care, maintenance and repair to consumers. For the latest car care news, visit the council’s online media room at http://media.carcare.org. To order a free copy of the popular Car Care Guide, visit the council’s consumer education website at www.carcare.org.

