Car Care Council offers free online service & maintenance schedules

Auto technicians say the key to keeping vehicles running well-today and down the road-is routine maintenance. Yet many drivers tend to stall when it comes to keeping up with some everyday auto-basics. A recent survey by the Car Care Council found:

  • 25% of cars had low or dirty engine oil.
  • 13% had low or contaminated brake fluid.
  • 18% had dirty air filters.
  • 17% had inadequate cooling protection or low coolant levels.
  • 16% needed new windshield wipers and 27% had low or contaminated washer fluid.
  • 18% needed new belts

Overall, 89% of vehicles were in need of at least one service or repair.

Car Care is made easy with our free online service and maintenance schedules. Register for our Custom Service Schedule then enter the make, model and year of your car, and we’ll build a custom service schedule just for you. And, as an added bonus, we’ll even remind you when your service is due by sending you an email! It’s fast, easy and free!

If you are looking for a general guideline, check out our General Service Schedule. It will give you an idea of the most common types of vehicle maintenance and how often they need to be performed.

