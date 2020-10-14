Car Care Council: Motorist checklist for Fall Car Care Month

CLICK HERE to find an ASA member-shop near you.

The last thing any driver needs is a vehicle that breaks down in cold, harsh winter weather. The Car Care Council recommends that car owners follow its Fall Car Care Month checklist and inspect their vehicles before the temperatures drop and severe weather hits.

Make sure heaters, defrosters and wipers work properly.

Consider winter wiper blades and use cold-weather washer fluid. As a general rule, wiper blades should be replaced every six months.

Check to see that all exterior and interior lights work and headlights are properly aimed.

Tires & Brakes

Check the tire tread depth and tire pressure of all tires, including the spare. If snow and ice are a problem in your area, consider special tires designed to grip slick roads.

During winter, tire pressure should be checked weekly.

Have the brakes checked. The braking system is the vehicle’s most important safety item.

Gas, Oil & Filters

Keep your gas tank at least half full throughout the cold weather to prevent moisture from forming in gas lines and possibly freezing.

Be diligent about changing the oil and filter at recommended intervals. Dirty oil can spell trouble in winter. Consider changing to “winter weight” oil if you live in a cold climate.

Check the fuel, air and transmission filters at the same time.

System Checks – Charging, Cooling & Exhaust

Have the battery and charging system checked, as cold weather is hard on batteries.

Clean, flush and put new antifreeze in the cooling system. As a rule of thumb, this should be done every two years.

Have the exhaust system checked for carbon monoxide leaks, which can be especially dangerous during cold weather driving when windows are closed.

Pack the Essentials

Make sure that your ice scraper and snow brush are accessible and ready to use.

Stock an emergency kit with jumper cables, a flashlight, blankets, extra clothes, bottled water, nonperishable food and a first aid kit with any needed medication.

Order a free copy of the popular Car Care Guide for your glove box by visiting www.carcare.org/car-care-guide .

“Winter magnifies existing problems like hard starts, sluggish performance and rough idling, so a little car care now is a sensible way to avoid being stranded out in the cold later,” said Nathan Perrine, executive director, Car Care Council.” Whether you perform the inspection and maintenance yourself or go to a trusted repair shop, it’s a small investment of time and money to help avoid the cost and hassle of a breakdown during the cold winter months ahead.”

