Car Care Council: Low Gas Prices + Simple Car Care = More Savings

From The Car Care Council

With gas prices remaining low, motorists should take advantage of their savings and invest it back into their vehicles. By spending a little now to increase fuel efficiency, drivers can multiply fuel savings and save more money at the pump, says the Car Care Council.

With the average cost of a gallon of gas remaining low at $2.166, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration, the Car Care Council encourages motorists to be car care aware and perform simple steps to improve fuel efficiency and save money.

Engine Performance: Keep your car properly tuned to improve gas mileage by an average of four percent.

Keep your car properly tuned to improve gas mileage by an average of four percent. Tire Pressure: Keep tires properly inflated and improve gas mileage by up to three percent.

Keep tires properly inflated and improve gas mileage by up to three percent. Motor Oil: Improve gas mileage by one to two percent by using the grade of motor oil recommended by the manufacturer.

Improve gas mileage by one to two percent by using the grade of motor oil recommended by the manufacturer. Air Filters: Replacing clogged air filters on older vehicles can improve fuel economy and will improve performance and acceleration on all vehicles.

Replacing clogged air filters on older vehicles can improve fuel economy and will improve performance and acceleration on all vehicles. Gas Cap: Replacing damaged, loose or missing gas caps will stop gas from vaporizing into the air.

Replacing damaged, loose or missing gas caps will stop gas from vaporizing into the air. Fix It: Addressing a serious maintenance problem, like a faulty oxygen sensor, can improve mileage by as much as 40 percent, according to www.fueleconomy.gov .

“A small investment in simple and inexpensive auto care will add up to better fuel economy. In addition, modifying driving habits, such as observing the speed limit and avoiding quick stops and starts, can also increase fuel efficiency,” said Nathan Perrine, executive director, Car Care Council. “Consolidating trips, avoiding excessive idling and removing unnecessary items from the trunk are also easy ways to lower fuel consumption.”

About The Car Care Council

The non-profit Car Care Council is the source of information for the “Be Car Care Aware” consumer education campaign promoting the benefits of regular vehicle care, maintenance and repair to consumers. For the latest car care news, visit the council’s online media room at http://media.carcare.org. To order a free copy of the popular Car Care Guide, visit the council’s consumer education website at www.carcare.org.