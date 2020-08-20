Car Care Council: Learn the ABCs of car care

From The Car Care Council

Back-to-school season is the ideal time to review your ABCs; the ABCs of car care, that is. The Car Care Council recommends that motorists brush up on their auto care knowledge to make sure their vehicle is operating at its most efficient level before the school year commences and the onset of fall and winter weather.

The ABCs of basic car care include:

A – Always follow a vehicle service schedule.

B – Be sure to have your car inspected when you suspect there is a problem.

C – Correct the problem to help avoid the inconvenience and potential safety hazards of breaking down away from home.

“By following these three basic car care tips, motorists can address minor issues before they become more complicated and more expensive repairs,” said Nathan Perrine, executive director, Car Care Council. “The ‘Five Point Check-Up’ featured in our back-to-school video offers valuable maintenance and safety tips that will help families get their vehicles ready for transportation needs during the school year.”

Produced in conjunction with AutoNetTV Media, the Car Care Council’s informative video entitled “Back to School Tips” can be viewed at www.youtube.com/watch?v=gaW4Q7yt1QY. Motorists can also visit www.carcare.org to view the popular 80-page Car Care Guide and sign up for the council’s free personalized service schedule and email reminder service.

