Car Care Council exec to step down

BETHESDA, Md. – July 1, 2020 – After serving more than 20 years as executive director of the Car Care Council, Rich White will step down June 30 from leading the non-profit organization and its popular “Be Car Care Aware” consumer education campaign.

The primary mission of the Car Care Council is to educate consumers about the benefits of regular vehicle maintenance, repair and care. Funded and operated by the Auto Care Association, the council communicates to the motoring public through three main channels: one, through the media with a variety of public relations tactics; two, directly to vehicle owners through social media, partnerships, and special events held during National Car Care Month and throughout the year; and three, through the industry, including shops, stores and aftermarket organizations, by creating and providing educational content, marketing tools and resources to help them communicate with current and prospective customers.

During his tenure, White led the industry-wide workgroup that developed the “Be Car Care Aware” campaign and spearheaded the development of the popular Car Care Guide. Under his leadership, the Car Care Council has received many awards for its work, including the coveted Silver Anvil Award of Excellence from the Public Relations Society of America (PRSA).

Most recently, White established Car Care Council North America, a partnership with Automotive Industries of Canada (AIA Canada), a trade association representing the Canadian automotive aftermarket supply and service chain, and ARIDRA, an association based in Mexico City representing manufacturers, representatives, importers and distributors of automotive parts and accessories. Today, the Car Care Council communicates car care information in English, French and Spanish.

“The Be Car Care Aware campaign originated as a member-driven initiative. Rich has been its steward for more than 20 years, elevating it from just an idea to where it is today,” said Bill Hanvey, president and CEO of the Auto Care Association. “We have been fortunate to have Rich develop the campaign from its inception to numerous programs and partnerships. We greatly appreciate how far he has taken it.”

When White retired from the role of senior vice president of the Auto Care Association in 2017, he continued to lead the Car Care Council as a consultant. Assuming the role of directing the Car Care Council will be Nathan Perrine, chief financial officer of the Auto Care Association.

The non-profit Car Care Council is the source of information for the “Be Car Care Aware” consumer education campaign promoting the benefits of regular vehicle care, maintenance and repair to consumers. For the latest car care news, visit the council’s online media room at http://media.carcare.org.