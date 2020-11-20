Car Care Council: Don’t let your Thanksgiving road trip be a turkey

- Check all fluids, including engine oil, power steering and brake and transmission, as well as windshield washer solvent and antifreeze/coolant.
- Check the hoses and belts that can become loose, cracked, brittle, frayed or showing signs of excessive wear. These are critical to the proper functioning of the electrical system, air conditioning, power steering and the cooling system.
- Check the tires, including tire pressure and tread. Uneven wear indicates a need for wheel alignment. Tires should also be checked for bulges and bald spots.
- Check lighting to identify any problems with exterior and interior lighting as the chance of an accident increases if you can’t see or be seen.
- Check wipers. Wiper blades should be replaced every six months. Make sure the windshield wipers are working properly and keep the reservoir filled with solvent.
“A pre-trip vehicle check provides peace of mind,” said Nathan Perrine, executive director, Car Care Council. “Taking proper precautions provides an opportunity to have any repairs performed by one’s own trusted technician before hitting the road, reducing the chance of costly car trouble away from home.”
To save on fuel costs during the trip, the Car Care Council suggests that motorists avoid aggressive driving, observe the speed limit and avoid excessive idling. Gas caps that are damaged, loose or missing should be replaced to prevent gas from spilling or evaporating. The council also recommends that car owners restock their roadside emergency kit.
