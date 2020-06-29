California state regulators approve sales mandate for electric trucks

California state regulators approved a new rule that would mandate truck manufacturers increase the amount of electric trucks they sell in the state through 2035.

The California Air Resources Board (CARB) Advanced Clean Truck rule is part of the states’ effort to reduce greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions and improve air quality.

New Policy will:

Increase the number of zero-emission vehicles (ZEVs) sold by manufacturers in California and streamline reporting requirements for large fleets as directed by the Board.

Strengthen ZEV sales requirements and provide a clear market signal on the pathway to reach carbon neutrality by 2045 in California.

Increase the percentage of ZEV sales in California across all vehicle groups from 2024 to 2030 and increase the percentage requirements from 2030 to 2035 rather than keeping them constant during that period.

According to CARB, “This bold and timely move sets a clean-truck standard for the nation and the world and marks the Newsom administration’s most important air pollution regulation to date. It zeroes in on air pollution in the state’s most disadvantaged and polluted communities.”

To read the press release in its entirety, click here.

To read the full Advanced Clean Truck rule, click here.