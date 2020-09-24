California governor calls for ban on gas-fueled cars by 2035
By Madi Hawkins / ASA
California Gov. Gavin Newsom released an executive order yesterday requiring that by 2035, all new cars and passenger trucks sold in California will be zero-emission vehicles.
In his press release, Newsom cited increased concern about the effects of pollution and climate change caused by gas-fueled vehicles.
Although the order prohibits the sale of new gas-fueled vehicles by 2035, it does not prevent Californians from owning gasoline-powered cars or selling them on the used car market.
Read Gov. Newsom’s press release here.
Madi Hawkins serves as a Legislative Analyst in the Automotive Service Association’s Washington, D.C. office. She is a graduate of Vanderbilt University with a major in Public Policy Studies. Madi is originally from Austin, Texas, where she was born and raised, but now resides in Washington, D.C.