California Air Resource Board addresses tampering with vehicle emission systems

By Madi Hawkins / ASA

The California Air Resource Board (CARB) sent a letter this week to automakers and other vehicle and engine manufacturers regarding unapproved hardware or software programs in vehicles that interfere with emission control systems.

CARB encouraged automakers to disclose any defeat devices or undisclosed modifications designed to shut down or reduce effectiveness of systems otherwise designed to monitor or reduce vehicle emissions.

Since 2015, CARB has been investigating instances of emission control tampering by Volkswagen in their diesel vehicles, as well as other manufacturers. In the letter, CARB stated that if manufacturers choose to disclose tampering practices before the end of the year, penalties for the violation will be reduced.

Madi Hawkins serves as a Legislative Analyst in the Automotive Service Association’s Washington, D.C. office. She is a graduate of Vanderbilt University with a major in Public Policy Studies. Madi is originally from Austin, Texas, where she was born and raised, but now resides in Washington, D.C.