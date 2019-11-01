Bloomberg: Tesla Model 3 Survey – Owners on repairs, battery range, service
By Tom Randall, Dean Halford & Cedric Sam / Bloomberg
By the end of 2018, Tesla’s customer service was overwhelmed. Phone calls and emails went unreturned, repairs were delayed, and drivers involved in crashes sometimes waited months to get parts.
After a year and a half of production, there were almost 150,000 Model 3 electric sedans on the road. But it became clear that Tesla’s service centers weren’t ready for the masses.
The service snafus weighed on Tesla Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk. “When I think about what my priorities are this quarter,” he said in January 2019, “it’s improving service in North America. That’s No. 1.”