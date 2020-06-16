Bloomberg: Ford recalls 2.5 million cars for faulty door latches & brakes

From Bloomberg

Ford Motor Co. is recalling about 2.5 million vehicles, including its best-selling F-150 pickup, in North America to fix faulty door latches and a potentially dangerous brake issue.

The first problem affects 2.15 million cars, SUVs and vans, according to a statement. Latches that were susceptible to cracking and breaking in high temperatures may not have been replaced or fixed correctly under previous recalls, so Ford will give owners the option to self-inspect their vehicles or have a dealer look and perform any necessary service work.

