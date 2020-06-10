Bipartisan letter to SBA focuses on Economic Injury Disaster Loan (EIDL) Program

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Yesterday, the House Small Business Committee Chairwoman Nydia M. Velázquez (D-New York) and Ranking Member Steve Chabot (R-Ohio) led a bipartisan group of committee members in a letter to the Small Business Administration (SBA) asking for information regarding issues borrowers have faced with the Economic Injury Disaster Loan (EIDL) Program.

In the letter, lawmakers mention multiple issues that small business owners are facing nationwide regarding the EIDL program. Some of those issues include providing inconsistent information, unresponsive hotlines, and reducing the maximum amount of EIDL loans.

Lawmakers requested that the SBA provide Congress with more detailed weekly EIDL updates beginning June 10, 2020.

To read the letter in its entirety, click here.