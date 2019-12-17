Autotrader.com: The Best New Automotive Technology for 2020
By Autotrader.com
A new year means a slew of new and innovative automotive technology coming to market.
As you’re shopping for a new car, it’s important to be familiar with these new features and market trends so that you can be sure you’re making the best decision.
Here we’ll take a look at a handful of the new technology and new features offered if you’re coming onto the automotive scene in 2020.
Some of the cool items written about in this article:
- Wireless Apple CarPlay
- Back Seat Reminders
- iOS 13 Apple CarPlay
- Redesigned Android Auto
- Electric Performance Cars
- Wireless Phone Charging
- Genesis Intelligent Assistant App
- Nissan’s Variable Compression Turbo Engine
- Electric Trucks
- Exit Warning Systems
- Hyundai Remote Smart Parking Assist