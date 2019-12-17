Autotrader.com: The Best New Automotive Technology for 2020

AutoInc.,

A Decrease font size. A Reset font size. A Increase font size.

By Autotrader.com

A new year means a slew of new and innovative automotive technology coming to market.

As you’re shopping for a new car, it’s important to be familiar with these new features and market trends so that you can be sure you’re making the best decision.

Here we’ll take a look at a handful of the new technology and new features offered if you’re coming onto the automotive scene in 2020.

READ MORE

Some of the cool items written about in this article:

  • Wireless Apple CarPlay
  • Back Seat Reminders
  • iOS 13 Apple CarPlay
  • Redesigned Android Auto
  • Electric Performance Cars
  • Wireless Phone Charging
  • Genesis Intelligent Assistant App
  • Nissan’s Variable Compression Turbo Engine
  • Electric Trucks
  • Exit Warning Systems
  • Hyundai Remote Smart Parking Assist

 

 

 

Comments

comments

Related Posts: