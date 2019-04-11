Autotrader: ’12 Best New Cars’ for 2019

Autotrader has released a list of 12 cars and labeled them the “best new cars for 2019.”

“Our staff has spent the last year driving just about every new car available and we’ve narrowed them all down to the 12 best new cars of 2019. Every car on this list is completely redesigned or an all-new model for this year. They all bring something fresh and innovative compared to their competitors and all have some combination of impressive tech, surprisingly good driving dynamics, strong value or just getting the details exactly right.”

— Autotrader