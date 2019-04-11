Autotrader: ’12 Best New Cars’ for 2019

Autotrader has released a list of 12 cars and labeled them the “best new cars for 2019.”

“Our staff has spent the last year driving just about every new car available and we’ve narrowed them all down to the 12 best new cars of 2019. Every car on this list is completely redesigned or an all-new model for this year. They all bring something fresh and innovative compared to their competitors and all have some combination of impressive tech, surprisingly good driving dynamics, strong value or just getting the details exactly right.”

—  Autotrader

Autotrader’s “12 Best New Cars” for 2019 include:

  1. 2019 Acura RDX

  2. 2019 Ford Ranger

  3. 2019 Genesis G70

  4. 2019 GMC Sierra 1500

  5. 2019 Honda Passport

  6. 2019 Jaguar I-Pace

  7. 2020 Mercedes-Benz GLE 450

  8. 2019 Nissan Altima

  9. 2019 Ram 1500

  10. 2019 Subaru Ascent

  11. 2019 Toyota RAV4

  12. 2019 Volvo XC40

