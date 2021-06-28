Autotrader: 10 Best Used Cars of 2021

ATLANTA, June 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — Despite the auto industry turmoil and high prices of 2021, the used car market still has excellent options.

Whether shoppers are looking for a practical crossover, a rugged pickup truck, a fun performance car or anything in between, there’s a used car, truck or SUV out there for everyone – even if they have to look a little harder than usual in the current marketplace.

To help consumers find that perfect match, the experts at Autotrader recently named the 10 Best Used Cars of 2021 that are great alternatives to buying a new car.

“Finding the right used car can be challenging – not only are some models in short supply, but the average age of a used car on the road today is about 12 years old,” said Brian Moody, executive editor for Autotrader. “A lot has changed in terms of performance, technology and safety in those 12 years. Savvy shoppers can use Autotrader’s Best Used Cars list as a way to start the research process.”

Autotrader recently put together a list of the best used cars of the year based on previous “Best New Car” winners, as well as vehicles from the list of Best Electric Cars for 2021. Autotrader editors narrowed them down based on value and popularity, while also factoring in brands with good certified pre-owned (CPO) programs. Below are Autotrader’s 10 Best Used Cars of 2021:

Autotrader's 10 Best Used Cars of 2021

2016-2020 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

The Chevrolet Silverado 1500 is a staple of the American highway and worksite for its strong capability, famous dependability and rugged aesthetic. It also can make a good family vehicle when equipped with a Crew Cab, which isn’t hard to find on the used market. It’s smart to buy used since these trucks have a proven reliability record.

2017-2020 Ford Mustang

The Ford Mustang is an iconic car not only for its style and performance, but also for its tremendous value. It’s a modern muscle car that’s within reach for a wide range of drivers, especially on the used market. We recommend the V8-powered GT model if your budget allows it, but we also love the turbocharged EcoBoost models because they are good on gas and still a blast to drive.

2016-2020 Ford F-150

It’s not hard to see why the Ford F-150 is a consistent best-seller. This full-size pickup captures everything that truck buyers want, with capabilities that are ready for everything from daily duty at the worksite to a weekend at the lake. A wide range of different models, from the humble XL to the ferocious Raptor to the luxurious Limited, means there’s an F-150 for everyone in the market for a truck.

2017-2020 Honda CR-V

Compact SUVs are popular for combining the efficiency and drivability of a compact car with the versatility of an SUV. The Honda CR-V is a consistent class leader in this competitive segment. It has one of the roomiest interiors in its class, plus great fuel economy (especially the hybrid that came out in 2020) and low ownership costs. A used CR-V is a practical choice for anyone looking for good basic, reliable transportation.

2015-2020 Jeep Wrangler

The Jeep Wrangler is a legend for staying true to its roots as a rugged off-roader. It has off-road capabilities to back up its military-inspired styling. The Wrangler is available as a traditional two-door or a more practical four-door, plus it has various removable roofs available. An all-new “JL” generation was introduced in 2018, making it more modern and road-friendly without sacrificing its off-road chops.

2020-2021 Kia Telluride

The Kia Telluride hasn’t been around for very long. But, it’s so good that it’s worth keeping an eye out for it on the used market. Kia also has an excellent Certified Pre-Owned program. The Telluride is a midsize three-row crossover that does just about everything well, including a roomy interior, modern tech features and a rugged yet premium aesthetic. Kia has our favorite non-luxury CPO program with a lengthy 10-year/100,000-mile powertrain warranty.

2016-2020 Lexus IS

A used or Certified Pre-Owned Lexus IS is a great way to get behind the wheel of a compact luxury car without breaking the bank. It has a nice interior, engaging driving dynamics and the safety and reliability for which Lexus is famous. Another perk of getting a modern used Lexus is the brand has the best certified pre-owned program, offering an excellent warranty with no mileage cap.

2018-2020 Nissan Leaf

The Nissan Leaf was the original mass-market electric car. It entered its second generation in the 2018 model year and then a new Leaf Plus was introduced in 2019. The standard second-generation Leaf has a range of up to 150 miles making it a good city car, but the Leaf Plus manages a range of up to 226 miles. This makes the compact Leaf a more practical EV for a wider range of drivers.

2016-2020 Subaru Outback

If you need something practical but want something a little quirky, then a used Subaru Outback could be just right. The Outback has the benefits of a roomy midsize wagon while also being a pretty capable off-roader, featuring generous ground clearance and standard all-wheel drive. The Outback also achieves strong safety and reliability ratings, further adding to its practicality.

2016-2020 Toyota Highlander

The Toyota Highlander is a top choice in midsize three-row crossovers. The Highlander offers minivan-like practicality in the form of an SUV with available all-wheel drive. It also has a smooth ride and good handling for an SUV of this size. The available V6 engine adds power and can tow up to 5,000 pounds. Consider the hybrid option if you want a big family vehicle with excellent fuel economy.

