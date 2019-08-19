Auto recall search tool hits 100 millionth vehicle in less than 18 months

CENTREVILLE, Va., Aug. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ — One hundred million vehicles have now been processed through a search tool aimed at creating greater consumer awareness of auto recalls.

The Vehicle Recall Search Service (VRSS) reached the milestone this month after launching in March 2018.

(To learn more about the recall search tool and apply for access, visit www.freeautorecallsearch.org)

The program was developed jointly by Carfax, the Alliance of Automobile Manufacturers and the Association of Global Automakers, which collectively accounts for 99 percent of automobile production.

Approved commercial and government entities, like state departments of motor vehicles (DMVs), auto insurers and finance companies, are able to search for open recalls for thousands of autos at once, free of charge.

“The Alliance is extremely pleased that 100 million VINs have been searched through our Vehicle Recall Search Service. This milestone highlights the value of providing supplemental notification to vehicle owners about open recalls that are addressed free of charge. Simply put, our industry collaboration means that more vehicle recalls are remedied.” – David Schwietert, Interim President and CEO of the Alliance

Currently there are six state DMVs signed up for the tool, with New York being the first DMV to fully implement checks for open recalls during the vehicle inspection process to help improve public safety.

Since the New York DMV started using VRSS 10 months ago, they’ve checked 9.4 million vehicles and identified more than 1.6 million vehicles with open recalls.

Drivers of vehicles that have open recalls are notified at the time of inspection and recall details are included on the state inspection report.

The California Bureau of Automotive Repair (BAR) is also working to implement VRSS into their emissions inspection process.

“BAR is actively working to integrate data provided by Carfax and provide vehicle specific safety recall information to every consumer who receives a Smog Check,” said BAR Chief Patrick Dorais. “BAR is committed to consumer protection and is excited about the opportunity to positively influence safety recall compliance rates in California.”

The VIN search tool supplements efforts by automakers and is aimed at informing the public so they can address recalls at no cost to the vehicle owner and improve safety.

