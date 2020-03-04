Auto Care Association, ASE announce ‘2020 World Class Technicians’

From the Auto Care Association

BETHESDA, Md. – March 2, 2020 – The Auto Care Association announced the latest recipients of the prestigious World Class Technician award, in partnership with the National Institute for Automotive Service Excellence (ASE).

The two organizations provide this annual recognition to professional technicians who have achieved the extraordinary accomplishment of attaining ASE certification in 22 specific areas during the previous calendar year.

ASA Podcast would like to share these stories of success! EDITOR’S NOTE: The latest group of automotive service professionals and educators to achieve World Class Technician status is one of the largest ever! Does your shop employ one of these All-Stars? If so, we’d like to hear from you for an ASA Podcast to share their story of success! Contact ASA Podcast host Tony Molla at tonym@asashop.org

There are an estimated 879,000 technicians in the United States, with approximately 250,000 holding ASE certification.

More than 2,000 technicians have earned the respected status of “World Class Technician” since its inception over 30 years ago.

The newest round of World Class Technicians includes:

James K Adair Jr. — Phoenixville, Pa.

Jason A Arst — Signal Hill, Calif.

Brian Atwood — Cedar Rapids, Iowa

Rodney B Bennett III — Beaufort, S.C.

Jason P Branch Sr. — Castle Rock, Colo.

Timothy R Burnley — Lewisville, Texas

Scott B Dickson — Jacksonville, Fla.

Chris J Elkins — Adrian, Mich.

Travis C Elliott — Windham, Maine

Mike A Evans — Mesa, Ariz.

Lucas A Ewald — Naples, Maine

Thomas M Flentie — Oak View, Calif.

David J Frank — Flint, Mich.

Hayden E Frazier — Halifax, Mass.

Reuben G Gosewisch — Saint Michael, Minn.

Brian C Grabsky — Lombard, Ill.

Brian S Haskell Jr. — Naples, Maine

Joshua E Hassing — Augusta, Mich.

Robert A Heintz — Hopatcong, N.J.

Matthew E Heller — Park Ridge, Ill.

Dennis L Higdon — Lawrenceville, Ga.

Brandon S Homan — Saint Louis , Mo.

Raymond B Jackson Jr. — Elkridge, Md.

Randall A Kang — Fountain, Colo.

Keith W Kelly — Tipp City, Ohio

Kenneth D Kerbaugh — Needville, Texas

Basil A Konnaris — Oakville, Ontario, Canada

William D Krones — Mason City, Iowa

Shane E Lally — Brookfield, Conn.

Cody A Lana — Riverside, Iowa

Marty J Leach — Imlay City, Mich.

Kevin S Lockhart — Beaverdam, Va.

David R Luka II — Grand Island, N.Y.

Eric J Mattice — Bakersfield, Calif.

Alejandro F Mayorga — Lompoc, Calif.

Jason A Montini — Madison, Tenn.

Angel Morales Jr. — Marana, Ariz.

Ryan E Moraux — Fairhaven, Mass.

Kevin Myers — Weymouth, Mass.

Ryan L Oblak — Saltsburg, Pa.

Fadi E Oweis — Jacksonville, Fla.

John V Paolino Jr. — Pollock Pine, Calif.

Kevin Paradis — Westford, Mass.

Michael J Pritulsky — Mesa, Ariz.

James M Przybylski — Batavia, Ill.

Andrew R Ramirez — Lompoc, Calif.

Mike J Ream — Defiance, Ohio

Michael J Rodriguez — Mansfield Ctr, Conn.

Shannon P Saili — Waipahu, Hawaii

Michael L Sanders — Doyle, Calif.

Michael R Sandmeier — Bel Air, Md.

Michael P Schultz — Torrance, Calif.

Richard Sena Jr. — Youngtown, Ariz.

Gregory S Shelby — Canal Fulton, Ohio

Patrick D Shine — Saint Charles, Mo.

Kevin M Speaks — Duncanville, Texas

Meredith D Spencer — Milford, Maine

Daniel J Symeon — Tallahassee, Fla.

Jeffrey W Tinsley — Dickson, Tenn.

Erik C Ulintz — Grove City, Ohio

Angel M Velazquez — Gurnee, Ill.

Steven M Vezensky — Lakemoor, Ill.

John A Warrington — Tolland, Conn.

Cleidus Shawn White — Imperial, Mo.

Jeffrey J Wood — Saint Charles, Mo.

William J Woods — Delta, Pa.

The Auto Care Association surveyed this year’s World Class Technician award recipients to learn about their career journeys, what motivated them to pursue the goal of ASE World Class Technician and what achieving this status means to them in their own words.

“I believe that earning ‘World Class’ status will allow me to show that there is so much more to being a technician than changing parts on a vehicle,” said Angel Morales, 2020 World Class Technician award recipient. “There is so much technology and engineering that goes into today’s vehicles, technicians now have to have the knowledge and skill to make the proper diagnosis and repair. Becoming ASE Certified has opened many doors for me in my life and has made me more marketable when looking for that next step in my career. I believe that I can use this status to show up-and-coming technicians that ASE Certifications are not just ‘a piece of paper,’ but an important tool of the trade.”

“To achieve world class status shows great commitment to the automotive trade,” said John Warrington, 2020 World Class Technician award recipient. “I wanted to show upcoming techs like my son, the importance of staying relevant and to keep pursuing knowledge to stay top of your field.”

“I believe all professionals should strive to achieve the highest level of certification and training required to be fit at their profession,” said Fadi “Eddie” Oweis, 2020 World Class Technician award recipient. “World class does just that and sets a goal for which all techs should strive.”

“I feel that World Class represents the zenith of qualification for technicians,” said David Frank, 2020 World Class Technician award recipient. “It displays commitment, talent, discipline and a well-rounded knowledge base.”

“In this industry, certification is everything,” said Jason Montini, 2020 World Class Technician award recipient. “Never settle for bare minimum. It feels awesome being a part of an elite group of skilled individuals.”

For more information about the Auto Care Association’s World Class Technician certification qualifications, timing and recognition, visit autocare.org/worldclass.

About the Auto Care Association

Based in Bethesda, Md., the Auto Care Association has more than 3,000 member companies that represent some 150,000 independent automotive businesses that manufacture, distribute and sell motor vehicle parts, accessories, tools, equipment, materials and supplies, and perform vehicle service and repair. For more information, please visit www.autocare.org.

About ASE

Established in 1972 as a non-profit organization, the National Institute for Automotive Service Excellence (ASE) is a driving force in the transportation industry. As an independent third party, ASE upholds and promotes high standards of service and repair through the assessment, certification and credentialing of current and future industry professionals, and the prestigious ASE Blue Seal logo identifies professionals who possess the essential knowledge and skills to perform with excellence. Today, there are approximately 250,000 ASE Certified professionals at work in dealerships, independent shops, collision repair shops, auto parts stores, fleets, schools and colleges throughout the country. For more information about ASE, visit www.ase.com.