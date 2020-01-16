Austin’s NPR Station: Lyft unveils ‘One-Stop-Shop’ service center for drivers in Texas

Lyft drivers in the Austin area now have a one-stop shop for vehicle services and driver support.

Drivers for the rideshare company can access services like oil changes, tire rotations and battery replacements, as well as rent cars to use for Lyft or take a break between rides at the Austin Driver Center, 6375 E. U.S. Highway 290.

“We heard consistently from drivers in the Austin market that something that would get their cars back on the road in as quick a period as possible as well as at an affordable price would be a huge benefit to them because, when they’re not on the road, that’s opportunity lost,” Lyft Regional Director Sam Bond told KUT during the grand opening Tuesday.

