Associations join forces to create ‘Alliance for Automotive Innovation’

LAS VEGAS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Global Automakers and The Alliance of Automobile Manufacturers today announced the formation of a new association leveraging the expansive history of both organizations while creating a single, unified industry voice.

The Alliance for Automotive Innovation, representing innovative manufacturers and value chain partners who together produce nearly 99 percent of all light-duty vehicles sold in the United States, will work to speed the safe deployment of advances in personal transportation through effective public policy, stakeholder engagement and greater public understanding.

The organization will be the acknowledged automotive industry resource and will focus its advocacy work on creating a safe and transformative path for the industry’s growth. John Bozzella, former president and CEO of Global Automakers, will lead the organization.

“As the singular, clear and respected voice of the automotive industry, it will be the role of this organization to help guide our members and partners through the exciting technological advances and transitions in the industry,” Bozzella said. “With deep industry roots and expertise, we will be the voice that advocates for policies supporting our industry’s efforts to develop cleaner, safer and smarter mobility options for the American public.”

Globally, automakers spent more than $125 billion on R&D in 2018 alone. The industry is granted nearly 5,000 patents each year, all while meeting or exceeding hundreds of government safety and environmental regulations, per vehicle, in the U.S. alone. With automotive technology advancing at rates unequalled since the industry’s birth, the next few years will impact the U.S. automobile industry for decades to come. New sensing and imaging technologies, advancements in artificial intelligence, and ever-increasing connectivity will make personal transportation safer, smarter and more efficient than ever—saving lives, resources and money.

“Bringing new technologies to market requires legislative actions and a regulatory environment that allow us the freedom to innovate,” Bozzella said. “It is critical our organization work to ensure elected officials and regulatory bodies understand how key technological improvements can help improve the health, safety and well-being of our customers, their constituents, and the ten million workers involved in the auto sector. This combined organization will help guide the industry, bringing new innovations and policies to market.”

All members of the merged associations will be part of the new organization. In addition, members have expressed interest in actively recruiting new personal mobility and technology companies, including new entrants to the auto sector focused on self-driving, electrified and connected vehicles.

About the Alliance for Automotive Innovation

Formed in 2020, the Alliance for Automotive Innovation is the singular, authoritative and respected voice of the automotive industry. Focused on creating a safe and transformative path for sustainable industry growth, the Alliance for Automotive Innovation represents the manufacturers producing nearly 99 percent of cars and light trucks sold in the U.S. The newly established organization, a combination of Global Automakers and Alliance of Automobile Manufacturers, will be directly involved in regulatory and policy matters impacting the light-duty vehicle market across the country. Members include U.S. operations of international motor vehicle manufacturers, original equipment suppliers, technology and other automotive-related companies and trade associations. The Alliance for Automotive Innovation is headquartered in Washington, DC, with offices in Detroit, MI and Sacramento, CA. For more information, visit our website http://www.autosinnovate.org.

ALLIANCE FOR AUTOMOTIVE INNOVATION PARTNER QUOTES

GENERAL MOTORS

“As the industry is undergoing rapid transformation it is critical that we come together with a stronger voice,” said Mary Barra, chairman and CEO, General Motors. “We look forward to working together as we advocate for policies that will drive us into a new era of mobility and help us reach our vision of zero emissions, zero crashes and zero congestion.”

MERCEDES-BENZ USA, LLC

“Mercedes-Benz is committed to re-imagine and shape the future of mobility for generations to come,” said Nicholas Speeks, President and CEO, Mercedes-Benz USA, LLC. “The Alliance for Automotive Innovation provides our industry with a unified foundation, to formulate, propose and support the policies and guidelines required for emerging technologies.”

VOLKSWAGEN GROUP OF AMERICA

“Volkswagen Group of America is excited to be part of the new merged association,” said David Geanacopoulos, senior executive vice president, Public Policy, Volkswagen Group of America. “The auto industry is heavily investing in the future of mobility and is critically important to the health of the U.S. economy, so it makes sense for all manufacturers working in the U.S. to be speaking with one voice on matters important to our consumers and our employees.”

FORD MOTOR COMPANY

“Having led the Alliance of Automobile Manufacturers before joining Ford, I have a deep belief that the auto industry succeeds when we advocate together for policies that give people the ability to move freely,” said Mitch Bainwol, chief government relations officer, Ford Motor Company. “This principle has never been more important as we work to define the future of transportation. The Alliance for Automotive Innovation will help secure America’s role as a mobility leader by tackling the challenges that come with bringing new technologies to market safely and responsibly. We give this association our full support and look forward to working hand-in-hand with our industry partners.”

HONDA NORTH AMERICA, INC.

“Honda is enthusiastic that the industry has united to form the Alliance for Automotive Innovation,” said Rick Schostek, executive vice president of Honda North America, Inc. “In the challenging decade to come, this new unity is exactly what’s needed to address policies that will effectively advance and improve the future of human mobility for our customers and society.”

FCA NORTH AMERICA

“As we speak, the automotive industry and FCA are rapidly evolving toward electrified, connected and autonomous vehicles,” Mark Stewart, Chief Operating Officer, FCA North America, said. “Uniting to speak with a single voice is critical to advancing policies that encourage innovation, which provides our customers with even cleaner, safer and smarter mobility options.

MAZDA NORTH AMERICA

“As the auto industry continues developing new models of mobility, having a single, unified voice is crucial to building policies that allow us to get new, innovative technologies to our customers for a brighter, cleaner, and safer future,” said Mazda North America President Jeff Guyton.

KIA MOTORS AMERICA

“In today’s rapidly changing policy environment, it is more important than ever that the auto industry speaks with one, unified voice,” said Michael Cole, President, Kia Motors America. “The purpose of the Alliance for Automotive Innovation is to do just that.”