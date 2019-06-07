Associated Press: OnStar alerts Florida cops to baby trapped in hot car

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (Associated Press) — A vehicle assistance company helped save a 1-year-old Florida girl after her mom passed out inside a hot car.

OnStar vehicle alerted the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office that there was a child making noises inside a vehicle that wasn’t running. Deputies were able to get inside the car Sunday because the window was cracked a few inches.

The child was drenched in sweat and had an overflowing diaper.

