ASE instructors conference opens with record attendance

FRISCO, Texas – July 24, 2019 – The largest training conference in the country, the National Institute for Automotive Service Excellence (ASE) Instructor Training Conference, is off to a great start at the Embassy Suites in Frisco, Texas.

Over 365 high school and post-secondary instructors from around the country are attending the conference, which is hosted by the ASE Education Foundation. The training conference began with a highly informative presentation from keynote speaker Michael Brustein, partner at Brustein & Manasevit PLLC. Brustein discussed how schools can access federal funds to support automotive programs as well as additional activities that may be supported with these funds.

“With the federal government investing over $1.2 billion annually in career and technical education, there is financial support available for students pursuing careers in automotive, heavy duty and collision repair fields,” said Mike Coley, president, ASE Education Foundation. “High schools, technical schools and community colleges can access these funds and Michael Brustein gave a great presentation that will really help schools take advantage of the opportunities available.”

The conference features 60 sessions conducted by professional trainers from prominent automotive and transportation companies, including General Motors (GM), Toyota and Federal Express, and is highlighting the business/industry/education partnerships that are forming to help support the next generation of professional service technicians.

“More and more automotive training programs are integrating internships and other work-based learning opportunities into their offerings,” said Coley. “But engaging young people in meaningful work in a busy environment like an automotive service facility has special challenges. Participants at the conference are discussing how schools partner with community leaders and employers to overcome these obstacles and how students and companies benefit.”

