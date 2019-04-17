ASA Webinar: ‘Importance of Periodic Motor Vehicle Inspections’

NORTH RICHLAND HILLS, Texas — The Automotive Service Association has been a staunch defender of Periodic Motor Vehicle Inspection (PMVI) programs.

The reason is simple: ASA believes PMVI programs save lives.

In this 45-minute webinar (above), ASA Vice President of Industry Relations Tony Molla and Tom Piippo, director of ASA’s Mechanical Operations Committee, discuss the importance of having such programs.

TONY’S RECENT BLOG ON THE SUBJECT: http://bit.ly/2Ov4opD

