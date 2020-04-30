ASA urges shops to request that members of Congress oppose new ‘Cash for Clunkers’ program

WASHINGTON, D.C. – ASA is asking auto repairers to send a letter urging their members of Congress to oppose a Cash for Clunkers program in the next phase of COVID-19 stimulus legislation.

The outbreak of the COVID19 virus is widespread and has impacted automotive repairers nationwide. ASA prioritized repair shops being declared “essential services” in all 50 states. In addition, ASA continues to work to assure the Paycheck Protection Program is fully funded for all qualified repair shop applicants.

It has come to ASA’s attention that as automotive repairers are suffering economically, some auto manufacturers have proposed reviving the Obama Administration’s Cash for Clunkers initiative, which paid the owners of older vehicles as much as $4,500 to help stimulate the economy in the summer of 2009.

CLICK HERE to send a letter.