ASA seeks shops to remain open as ‘Essential Businesses’ during COVID-19 Outbreak
ASA urges members to contact their local officials.
WASHINGTON, D.C. – March 19, 2020 – During this critical time of the outbreak of the Coronavirus (COVID-19), the Automotive Service Association has submitted a letter – with aftermarket coalition members – to the National Governors Association, U.S. Conference of Mayors, National Association of Counties, and the National League of Cities.
The letter reiterates how imperative it is that motor vehicle supply, motor vehicle repair and related facilities be encouraged to support the safe and efficient operation of transportation service.
The impacts on small businesses during this time continue to expand as more and more state and local officials begin to declare a state of emergency and enforce closures. Many states and localities are safeguarding businesses deemed essential. However, essential tasks also depend on assuring safe transportation and vehicles being available for our workforce. Motor vehicle repair facilities provide vehicle services essential to maintaining critical operations and the flow of commerce.
ASA is urging repair facilities to go to this LINK to write to their mayors and city council members and ask them to ensure:
- Local policies take into account the important role of motor vehicle repair facilities, and
- Essential businesses remain available to continue to support the work of other businesses during this critical time.
ASA has been working to ensure that small businesses, motor vehicle repair facilities and related facilities are not overlooked during the responses to this global health crisis. ASA has signed onto a letter to the National Governors Association urging immediate action be taken to obtain an Economic Injury Disaster Loan Declaration for each state, so that small businesses can have access to SBA disaster support.
This follows ASA contacting members of Congress reiterating that the outbreak of COVID-19 has rapidly been impacting small businesses, such as automotive service providers and suppliers, that do not have the ability to switch their core functions to a remote operation.
ASA appreciates the dedicated work of all federal, state, and local officials to ensure the utmost safety of all citizens.
