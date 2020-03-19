ASA seeks shops to remain open as ‘Essential Businesses’ during COVID-19 Outbreak 

WASHINGTON, D.C. – March 19, 2020 – During this critical time of the outbreak of the Coronavirus (COVID-19), the Automotive Service Association has submitted a letter – with aftermarket coalition members – to the National Governors Association, U.S. Conference of Mayors, National Association of Counties, and the National League of Cities.

The letter reiterates how imperative it is that motor vehicle supply, motor vehicle repair and related facilities be encouraged to support the safe and efficient operation of transportation service.

The impacts on small businesses during this time continue to expand as more and more state and local officials begin to declare a state of emergency and enforce closures. Many states and localities are safeguarding businesses deemed essential. However, essential tasks also depend on assuring safe transportation and vehicles being available for our workforce. Motor vehicle repair facilities provide vehicle services essential to maintaining critical operations and the flow of commerce.

ASA is urging repair facilities to go to this LINK to write to their mayors and city council members and ask them to ensure: