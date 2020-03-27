ASA Update: House Minority Leader speaks importance of Stimulus Package to small businesses

AutoInc.,

A Decrease font size. A Reset font size. A Increase font size.

WASHINGTON, D.C. – House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.), following U.S. House of Representatives passage of the $2 trillion Stimulus Package, spoke on the importance of the CARES Act to small businesses.

ASA Washington, D.C. representative Bob Redding

“Leader McCarthy highlighted, at the bipartisan CARES Enrollment Ceremony, (that) the key Coronavirus Economic Stimulus provisions – (which) ASA has emphasized – are included in the legislation for automotive repairers,” said Bob Redding, ASA’s Washington, D.C. representative. “Federal agencies will provide additional information in the coming days.”

Comments

comments

Related Posts: