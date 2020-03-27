ASA Update: House Minority Leader speaks importance of Stimulus Package to small businesses

WASHINGTON, D.C. – House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.), following U.S. House of Representatives passage of the $2 trillion Stimulus Package, spoke on the importance of the CARES Act to small businesses.

“Leader McCarthy highlighted, at the bipartisan CARES Enrollment Ceremony, (that) the key Coronavirus Economic Stimulus provisions – (which) ASA has emphasized – are included in the legislation for automotive repairers,” said Bob Redding, ASA’s Washington, D.C. representative. “Federal agencies will provide additional information in the coming days.”