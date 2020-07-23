ASA Supports Bi-Partisan Small Business Comeback Act

The Automotive Service Association (ASA) expressed its support for the recently introduced bipartisan bill, H.R. 7671 the Small Business Comeback Act in the House of Representatives. H.R. 7671 helps small businesses that are affected by the financial impact due to COVID-19.

ASA is a member of the America’s Recovery Fund Coalition (ARFC), which represents 45 percent of the U.S. workforce. With more than 150 members, ARFC represents a combined 58 million American workers.

Rep. Filemon Vela (D-TX) and Rep. Lance Gooden (R-TX) have introduced the Small Business Comeback Act in the U.S. House of Representatives. This legislation or policy is intended to be included in the upcoming 5th COVID-19 Economic Stimulus legislation now being discussed in Congress.

Rep. Vela has been helpful to ASA collision repairers, in the past, with Most Favored Nation clauses (MFN).

To see a comprehensive list of ASA’s efforts on behalf of its member-shops regarding COVID-19 relief, please visit https://www.asashop.org/covid-19/.

“The Automotive Service Association supports the Small Business Comeback Act, H.R. 7671. Many of our members have participated in the Paycheck Protection Program but the automotive repair industry has yet to make a full economic recovery,” says Ray Fisher, ASA president/executive director. “The Comeback Act is a step in the right direction, and we encourage Congress to include these important provisions in the next COVID-19 Economic Stimulus legislation. ASA is a Texas-based national association, and we are particularly proud that two Texas representatives, Rep. Vela and Rep. Gooden joined to introduce this bipartisan small business initiative.

ASA continues to encourage long term, economic stimulus provisions that go beyond the original Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) as the automotive repair industry recovers from the COVID-19 pandemic.