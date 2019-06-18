ASA releases new resources for mechanical, collision wages

Want to know what other technicians in the automotive service and repairers in the automotive body fields get paid in your state?

The Automotive Service Association recently released two new resources for the industry that shows this data.

To see Mechanical wages, CLICK HERE.

To see the Collision wages, CLICK HERE.

The data was compiled from the U.S. Department of Labor statistics as of May 2018. Once the 2019 data becomes available, we will be sure to share it.

Editor’s Note: “Annual wages have been calculated by multiplying the hourly mean wage by a ‘year-round, full-time’ hours figure of 2,080 hours; for those occupations where there is not an hourly wage published, the annual wage has been directly calculated from the reported survey data.”