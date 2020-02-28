ASA Podcast on the Road: Photos from the 2020 MACS Training & Trade Show

ASA Podcast on the Road: 2020 MACS Training & Trade Show ASA Podcast host Tony Molla talks with MACS President Elvis Hoffpauir.

ASA Podcast on the Road: 2020 MACS Training & Trade Show ASA Podcast host Tony Molla interviewing trainers at the 2020 MACS Training & Trade Show.

ASA Podcast on the Road: 2020 MACS Training & Trade Show ASA Podcast host Tony Molla talks with MACS President Elvis Hoffpauir and CTI's Pete Orlando.

ASA Podcast on the Road: 2020 MACS Training & Trade Show ASA Podcast host Tony Molla podcasting at the 2020 MACS Training & Trade Show.

ASA Podcast on the Road: 2020 MACS Training & Trade Show CTI's Pete Orlando offers tech tips from his class at the 2020 MACS Training & Trade Show.

ASA Podcast on the Road: 2020 MACS Training & Trade Show ASA Podcast host Tony Molla talks with NASCAR Infinity Series Driver David Starr during the 2020 MACS Training & Trade Show.

ASA Podcast on the Road: 2020 MACS Training & Trade Show NASCAR driver David Starr was the Keynote speaker at the 2020 MACS Training & Trade Show. ASA Podcast host Tony Molla interviewed Starr during the event.

NORTH RICHLAND HILLS, Texas – ASA Podcast host Tony Molla was on hand – and taped a number of podcasts – as the Mobile Air Conditioning Society (MACS) recently celebrated the organization’s 40th anniversary at its recent training & trade show in Nashville.

Molla will be posting podcasts from the event in the coming days.

As those podcasts become available, you’ll want to LISTEN IN to hear the history of MACS and A/C Tech Tips from the trainers we interviewed at this year’s event!

You can also CLICK HERE to listen to other ASA Podcasts.

Comments

comments