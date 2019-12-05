ASA Podcast (Episode 9): The Future of Mobility

Neal Watterson, global head of guest products and general manager of Uber for Business, was a featured speaker at the ASA MSO Symposium in Las Vegas.

Listen as Neal discusses the future of Mobility, Uber and the Automotive Industry.

From a focus on safety, to the new paradigm that says “yes, it’s OK to get into vehicles with strangers,” he paints a picture of a future that’s not that far off and may surprise you.

LISTEN NOW: Episode 9 – ASA Podcast Series

What you’ll hear about:

Uber’s primary focus on safety shapes all of their plans for the future

How autonomous vehicles will impact the automotive service industry

How shops can use ride-sharing to improve customer convenience

Uber for business programs for mechanical and collision shops

Uber Elevate—electric helicopters and flying cars (yes, flying cars)

Tony Molla, ASA’s vice president of industry relations, hosts Episode 9 of the ASA Podcast series.

