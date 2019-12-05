ASA Podcast (Episode 9): The Future of Mobility

AutoInc.,

A Decrease font size. A Reset font size. A Increase font size.

Neal Watterson, global head of guest products and general manager of Uber for Business, was a featured speaker at the ASA MSO Symposium in Las Vegas.

Listen as Neal discusses the future of Mobility, Uber and the Automotive Industry.

From a focus on safety, to the new paradigm that says “yes, it’s OK to get into vehicles with strangers,” he paints a picture of a future that’s not that far off and may surprise you.

LISTEN NOW: Episode 9 – ASA Podcast Series

What you’ll hear about:

  • Uber’s primary focus on safety shapes all of their plans for the future
  • How autonomous vehicles will impact the automotive service industry
  • How shops can use ride-sharing to improve customer convenience
  • Uber for business programs for mechanical and collision shops
  • Uber Elevate—electric helicopters and flying cars (yes, flying cars)

Tony Molla, ASA’s vice president of industry relations, hosts Episode 9 of the ASA Podcast series.

ASA PODCAST SERIES: THE EPISODES

 

 

 

 

 

 

Comments

comments

Related Posts: