ASA Podcast (Episode 9): The Future of Mobility
Neal Watterson, global head of guest products and general manager of Uber for Business, was a featured speaker at the ASA MSO Symposium in Las Vegas.
Listen as Neal discusses the future of Mobility, Uber and the Automotive Industry.
From a focus on safety, to the new paradigm that says “yes, it’s OK to get into vehicles with strangers,” he paints a picture of a future that’s not that far off and may surprise you.
LISTEN NOW: Episode 9 – ASA Podcast Series
What you’ll hear about:
- Uber’s primary focus on safety shapes all of their plans for the future
- How autonomous vehicles will impact the automotive service industry
- How shops can use ride-sharing to improve customer convenience
- Uber for business programs for mechanical and collision shops
- Uber Elevate—electric helicopters and flying cars (yes, flying cars)
Tony Molla, ASA’s vice president of industry relations, hosts Episode 9 of the ASA Podcast series.
