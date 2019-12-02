ASA Podcast (Episode 8): ADAS @ AAPEX

Arizona shop owner Frank Leutz is one busy guy.

Aside from helming Desert Car Care, he hosts the Wrench Nation radio show, serves on the ASA Mechanical Operations Committee and is a regular expert on his local TV station.

Frank is all about technology, so when the Automotive Aftermarket Suppliers Association was looking for a panelist for their Advanced Driver Assist System session at AAPEX in Las Vegas, Frank stepped up.

Listen to what Frank had to say about the experience.

What you’ll hear about:

ADAS systems are becoming more common on modern vehicles

ASE is developing a certification category for ADAS technicians

Principle challenges of independent shop owners calibrating ADAS systems

Pros and cons of equipping your shop for ADAS calibration

What options exist for calibration and will future systems self-calibrate

Tony Molla, ASA’s vice president of industry relations, hosts Episode 8 of the ASA Podcast series.

