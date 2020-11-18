ASA Podcast (Episode 73): New PAVE event spotlights virtual training & industry cooperation

NORTH RICHLAND HILLS, Texas – The inability to offer live training events during the pandemic has impacted every sector of the automotive service and repair industry.

But, as with challenges past, the resilience of the aftermarket has shown itself once again with the debut of the PAVE Virtual Training.

Scheduled for Jan. 8-10, 2021, the Professional Automotive Virtual Education (PAVE) event is the result of the cooperation between 14 leading automotive industry organizations from across the U.S.

In this special panel interview, we’ll talk with Jeff Lovell, Executive Director of ASA Northwest, G. Truglia from Technical Service Training (TST) and Mark Warren from WorldPac about how they are going about forming a new training community for today and tomorrow.