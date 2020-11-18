ASA Podcast (Episode 73): New PAVE event spotlights virtual training & industry cooperation
NORTH RICHLAND HILLS, Texas – The inability to offer live training events during the pandemic has impacted every sector of the automotive service and repair industry.
But, as with challenges past, the resilience of the aftermarket has shown itself once again with the debut of the PAVE Virtual Training.
Scheduled for Jan. 8-10, 2021, the Professional Automotive Virtual Education (PAVE) event is the result of the cooperation between 14 leading automotive industry organizations from across the U.S.
In this special panel interview, we’ll talk with Jeff Lovell, Executive Director of ASA Northwest, G. Truglia from Technical Service Training (TST) and Mark Warren from WorldPac about how they are going about forming a new training community for today and tomorrow.
LISTEN NOW: Episode 73 – ASA Podcast Series
Hear all about it as we discuss:
- How PAVE was created and who was involved.
- The cooperation between a diverse group of aftermarket organizations in founding PAVE.
- The growth in popularity of virtual training during the pandemic.
- The value and benefits of virtual learning events.
- How the group mustered the best training providers in the industry for a national virtual event with the potential for a global reach.
- The training available at PAVE.
- How they incorporated virtual networking into PAVE
- Why attending PAVE may be the best training experience of 2021!
- For more information, click HERE.
Tony Molla, ASA’s vice president of industry relations, hosts Episode 73 of the ASA Podcast series.