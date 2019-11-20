ASA Podcast (Episode 7): The Next Generation

Everyone talks about the technician shortage. It’s time we talked to the technicians. Specifically, the next generation of technicians training now in Career and Technology Education (CTE) programs across the nation.

In this episode, the ASA Podcast talks to 10 aspiring automotive professionals attending jtech Institute in Jacksonville, Florida.

This mix of young men and women offer their thoughts on why they chose an automotive career and much more, including:

How their family influenced their career choice.

What and how they are learning about advancing automotive technology at jtech.

How the women feel about working in a traditionally male-dominated profession

How the men feel about having women in the service bay

What young technicians are looking for from future employers.

Tony Molla, ASA’s vice president of industry relations, hosts Episode 7 of the ASA Podcast series.

