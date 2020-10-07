ASA Podcast (Episode 66): CIECA – Integrating Technology & Collision Repair
NORTH RICHLAND HILLS, Texas – Standards are important. That is no more true than in the area of data, and these days data drives business.
Join us for an interview with Paul Barry, executive director of the Collision Industry Electronic Commerce Association (CIECA).
Paul discusses his new role with CIECA, how CIECA has helped the collision industry over the years, and the latest CIECA initiatives to help collision repairers and other industry stakeholders share data more efficiently and securely. From the beginning, CIECA has made a difference and this podcast lets you in on where they’ve been, what they’ve done and what’s next for the organization.
Hear all about it as Paul talks about:
- What CIECA is and how it helps the collision industry.
- CIECA’s mission.
- His background in technology and with CIECA.
- How CIECA is governed and what stakeholders are represented on the board.
- What CIECA is working on currently and specific issues being addressed.
- CIECA’s greatest accomplishments/contributions to the collision industry over the years.
- What issues are on the horizon for CIECA.
- For more information, visit www.cieca.com
Tony Molla, ASA’s vice president of industry relations, hosts Episode 66 of the ASA Podcast series.
