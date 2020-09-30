ASA Podcast (Episode 65): Talking to the Future

NORTH RICHLAND HILLS, Texas – One of the greatest challenges facing the automotive service and collision repair industries is finding the qualified, motivated technical and business talent we need for the future.

But that talent is all around us and we only need to recognize it to ensure our future. In this episode, you’ll meet Service Consultant Anna Thomas and technicians Cash Firm and Winston Warlow — three twenty-somethings who represent both the hope and realization of that future.