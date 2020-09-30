ASA Podcast (Episode 65): Talking to the Future
NORTH RICHLAND HILLS, Texas – One of the greatest challenges facing the automotive service and collision repair industries is finding the qualified, motivated technical and business talent we need for the future.
But that talent is all around us and we only need to recognize it to ensure our future. In this episode, you’ll meet Service Consultant Anna Thomas and technicians Cash Firm and Winston Warlow — three twenty-somethings who represent both the hope and realization of that future.
LISTEN NOW: Episode 65 – ASA Podcast Series
Hear all about it as we discuss:
- What being born to the business means for our next generation.
- How different paths converged into an aspiring team.
- A different approach to learning and training.
- Why the love for our industry is still alive and well.
- That thinking differently will shape the future.
- The confidence and professionalism in young voices.
Tony Molla, ASA’s vice president of industry relations, hosts Episode 65 of the ASA Podcast series.