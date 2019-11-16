ASA Podcast (Episode 6): New Techs Rock Award spotlights commitment

Jennifer Maher and the TechForce team have a big mission in helping the automotive industry find the technical talent needed now and for the future.

One of those ways is to recognize those already working in repair shops across the nation.

The new Techs Rock Awards is open to nominations through Nov. 30, 2019.

LISTEN NOW: Episode 6 – ASA Podcast Series

This podcast fills you in on the latest news from TechForce and a new alliance that will help introduce an automotive career to a new generation!

Learn all about the Techs Rock Award and how you can nominate a deserving technician.

How TechForce is working to promote automotive service careers to a new generation of workers.

The new alliance between the TechForce Foundation and American Automotive Trust which combines resources and talents across the nation.

The many ways shop owners and their employees can get involved to help spread the word on the many great career opportunities in the automotive industry.

Tony Molla, ASA’s vice president of industry relations, hosts Episode 5 of the ASA Podcast series.

