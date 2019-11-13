ASA Podcast (Episode 5): What’s next for collision repair?

LAS VEGAS – Darrell Amberson and Roy Schnepper offer their thoughts and comments on the 2019 ASA MSO Symposium held Nov. 4 at the Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas.

Roy owns Butler’s Collision, an independent collision repair shop, and Darrell is president of operations at LaMettry’s Collision Centers, a multi-shop operation (MSO). Both are past chairmen of ASA.

LISTEN NOW: Episode 5 – ASA Podcast Series

Listen in as Roy and Darrell review the highlights of the 8th Annual MSO Symposium and hear about:

  • Where the collision industry is headed in the United States
  • What dynamics will affect the future of both large and small operations
  • The growth of dealership collision shops
  • The future of mobility that is happening now!
  • The highlights of the presentations at the MSO Symposium
  • The valuable networking opportunities available
  • A heads-up on what’s coming next

Tony Molla

Tony Molla, ASA’s vice president of industry relations, hosts Episode 5 of the ASA Podcast series.

