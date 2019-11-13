ASA Podcast (Episode 5): What’s next for collision repair?

LAS VEGAS – Darrell Amberson and Roy Schnepper offer their thoughts and comments on the 2019 ASA MSO Symposium held Nov. 4 at the Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas.

Roy owns Butler’s Collision, an independent collision repair shop, and Darrell is president of operations at LaMettry’s Collision Centers, a multi-shop operation (MSO). Both are past chairmen of ASA.

Listen in as Roy and Darrell review the highlights of the 8th Annual MSO Symposium and hear about:

Where the collision industry is headed in the United States

What dynamics will affect the future of both large and small operations

The growth of dealership collision shops

The future of mobility that is happening now!

The highlights of the presentations at the MSO Symposium

The valuable networking opportunities available

A heads-up on what’s coming next

Tony Molla, ASA’s vice president of industry relations, hosts Episode 5 of the ASA Podcast series.

