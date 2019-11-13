ASA Podcast (Episode 5): What’s next for collision repair?
LAS VEGAS – Darrell Amberson and Roy Schnepper offer their thoughts and comments on the 2019 ASA MSO Symposium held Nov. 4 at the Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas.
Roy owns Butler’s Collision, an independent collision repair shop, and Darrell is president of operations at LaMettry’s Collision Centers, a multi-shop operation (MSO). Both are past chairmen of ASA.
LISTEN NOW: Episode 5 – ASA Podcast Series
Listen in as Roy and Darrell review the highlights of the 8th Annual MSO Symposium and hear about:
- Where the collision industry is headed in the United States
- What dynamics will affect the future of both large and small operations
- The growth of dealership collision shops
- The future of mobility that is happening now!
- The highlights of the presentations at the MSO Symposium
- The valuable networking opportunities available
- A heads-up on what’s coming next
Tony Molla, ASA’s vice president of industry relations, hosts Episode 5 of the ASA Podcast series.
ASA PODCAST SERIES: THE EPISODES