ASA Podcast (Episode 41): ‘Taking the Hill’ Bi-Monthly Podcast
WASHINGTON, D.C. – Bob Redding reports on recent legislative advocacy activities by ASA in Washington, D.C. and at the state level.
This bi-monthly podcast for ASA members keeps you up-to-speed on important issues such as vehicle technology, telematics, cyber security and other developments that have the potential to significantly impact ASA members and the automotive service industry.
Listen to learn how ASA has your back in Washington and across the nation, including:
- The latest activities in Congress to deal with the COVID-19 crisis
- Information on the third stimulus package
- Additional funding for the Paycheck Protection Program
- EIDL Funding available to ASA members
- What legislation is moving through Congress now
- The latest information on Vehicle Data Access and more
- The impact of the pandemic on legislative activities
- A call to action on a proposed new Cash 4 Clunkers program that ASA opposes
- For more info visit www.takingthehill.com
NOTE: The Taking the Hill Legislative Report is an ASA member benefit that is being broadcast to the industry as a service to help get us through these times. Starting in June, this Taking the Hill Legislative report will be available on the Members Only section of the ASA Website. If you are not an ASA member, we would welcome you to join our group of outstanding automotive and collision repair professionals and take advantage of this Podcast and the many other benefits our association has to offer. You can get more information and join ASA on our website at www.asashop.org
Tony Molla, ASA’s vice president of industry relations, hosts Episode 41 of the ASA Podcast series.