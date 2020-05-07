ASA Podcast (Episode 41): ‘Taking the Hill’ Bi-Monthly Podcast 

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Bob Redding reports on recent legislative advocacy activities by ASA in Washington, D.C. and at the state level.

This bi-monthly podcast for ASA members keeps you up-to-speed on important issues such as vehicle technology, telematics, cyber security and other developments that have the potential to significantly impact ASA members and the automotive service industry.

Listen to learn how ASA has your back in Washington and across the nation, including:

The latest activities in Congress to deal with the COVID-19 crisis

Information on the third stimulus package

Additional funding for the Paycheck Protection Program

EIDL Funding available to ASA members

What legislation is moving through Congress now

The latest information on Vehicle Data Access and more

The impact of the pandemic on legislative activities

A call to action on a proposed new Cash 4 Clunkers program that ASA opposes

For more info visit www.takingthehill.com

NOTE: The Taking the Hill Legislative Report is an ASA member benefit that is being broadcast to the industry as a service to help get us through these times. Starting in June, this Taking the Hill Legislative report will be available on the Members Only section of the ASA Website. If you are not an ASA member, we would welcome you to join our group of outstanding automotive and collision repair professionals and take advantage of this Podcast and the many other benefits our association has to offer. You can get more information and join ASA on our website at www.asashop.org

Tony Molla, ASA’s vice president of industry relations, hosts Episode 41 of the ASA Podcast series.

ASA PODCAST SERIES: THE EPISODE