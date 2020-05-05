ASA Podcast (Episode 39): ASA Collision Division Report

Mike LeVasseur, ASA Collision Division Director, reports on recent activities by the ASA Collision Operations Committee (COC).

This bi-monthly podcast for ASA members keeps you up-to-speed on important projects such as new vehicle technology now appearing in the service bays and other developments that have the potential to significantly impact ASA collision members and the automotive service industry at large.

Listen to learn how ASA has your back, including:

Collision repair is designated as an essential business

Update on the COC Paint Study

Vehicle scanning and the need for calibration of safety systems

What it takes to write a complete estimate and repair plan

Trends on how collision shops are coping with ADAS calibration needs

New opportunities for collision shops in the current CORONA-19 crisis

What new business practices are emerging from the current crisis

How collision shops are leveraging technology for customer communication

NOTE: This COC Report is an ASA member benefit that is being broadcast to the industry as a service to help get us through these times. Starting in June, this Collision Operations Committee report will be available on the Members Only section of the ASA Website. If you are not an ASA member, we would welcome you to join our group of outstanding collision repair professionals and take advantage of this Podcast and the many other benefits our association has to offer. You can get more information and join ASA on our website at www.asashop.org.

Tony Molla, ASA’s vice president of industry relations, hosts Episode 39 of the ASA Podcast series.

