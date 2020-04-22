ASA Podcast (Episode 37): FCA HVAC System Service Tips

Alan McAvoy has been teaching technicians about Chrysler air conditioning systems for a very long time. In fact, he’s one of the best in the business!

Listen in as Alan provides an overview of what’s new in the FCA lineup and what technicians need to know about diagnosing and servicing the latest in heat management technology.

Hear all about:

What’s new with 1234yf air conditioning systems

Service similarities between 1234yf and 134a refrigerant systems

A new water-cooled A/C condenser that’s a first in the market

New ways the A/C systems are being used for heat management

Chillers for hybrids and superchargers

A few new test techniques without removing the heater core

The impact of multiple cooling loops on diagnosis

How hybrid and electric vehicles are in the plans for FCA’s future

Where to find the latest technical information, including 3D wiring schematics

Tony Molla, ASA’s vice president of industry relations, hosts Episode 37 of the ASA Podcast series.

ASA PODCAST SERIES: THE EPISODES