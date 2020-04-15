ASA Podcast (Episode 36): How the COVID-19 crisis is changing online training

The COVID-19 crisis is having an impact on virtually everything we do. That includes how we train.

In this episode, we talk with Jeff Peevy, president of the Automotive Management Institute, and Mike Smyth, director of training at Automotive Video Innovations Inc., about how the current situation has affected online training and what may change because of it.

Hear all about:

How the COVID-19 crisis is impacting training.

Who uses online training and when they access it.

The type of training being taken online.

How educational institutions are taking advantage of online training.

The growth of annual training subscriptions among repair shops.

How the current crisis is changing online training.

What online trainers are learning from the crisis.

How the crisis is changing our comfort with online training.

Flexibility, blended learning and what’s next.

Tony Molla, ASA’s vice president of industry relations, hosts Episode 36 of the ASA Podcast series.

ASA PODCAST SERIES: THE EPISODES